Free Camps Set Up To Provide Legal Aid To Islooities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Free camps set up to provide legal aid to Islooities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with a civil society organization has set up at least three free legal aid camps in various areas of Islamabad to help citizens get justice.

The camps were set up in Sector G-7, F-7 and others to provide free assistance to the people in their legal matters, an ICT admin official told APP on Sunday.

He said the initiative was taken with the help of Peace and Justice Network—a non-governmental organization.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat visited the free legal aid camp, established at sector G-7 katchi abadi the other day and said hopefully it would benefit people in getting justice.

Netizens on social media networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter hailed the local administration for taking the initiative and called for providing the facility to people online as well so that people from across the country could take its benefit.

"Free online legal aid sessions with prior notification can also be helpful," Noshin Bashir tweeted.

