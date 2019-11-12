French ambassador stresses more cooperation with Pakistan in different sectors

France's ambassador in Pakistan Marc Barety Tuesday said the two countries could expand cooperation in different sectors and investment in Pakistan could yield good returns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :France's ambassador in Pakistan Marc Barety Tuesday said the two countries could expand cooperation in different sectors and investment in Pakistan could yield good returns.

While addressing a gathering of representatives of trade and industrial bodies here, he said that peace had been restored in Pakistan and in his view investment in Pakistan in textile, leather, agriculture, medical instruments, hydro and gas sector, helicopters, food processing and others could produce good results.

He said that Pakistan offers conducive environment for investment in different sectors. He said that his country was extending cooperation to Pakistan in different sectors including the climate change. He said that Pakistan and France were facing similar problems in many sectors.

He said that France and Pakistan were cooperating with each other in sectors including Water, urban management, climate change and added that there existed enormous potential of mutual cooperation in agriculture sector and climate change.

He said that six Pakistani students were getting higher education and engaged in research on climate change in France. He said that France was extending funding to Pakistan on softer terms for different projects but added that there still existed room to move forward.

He said that Pakistani students were talented and can pluck their share provided they are fluent in speaking English and French.

Marc Barety said that French embassy responds to visa requests in fifteen days. He said that Pakistan France business Council was playing an important role in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.