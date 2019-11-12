UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Ambassador Stresses More Cooperation With Pakistan In Different Sectors

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 09:05 PM

French ambassador stresses more cooperation with Pakistan in different sectors

France's ambassador in Pakistan Marc Barety Tuesday said the two countries could expand cooperation in different sectors and investment in Pakistan could yield good returns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :France's ambassador in Pakistan Marc Barety Tuesday said the two countries could expand cooperation in different sectors and investment in Pakistan could yield good returns.

While addressing a gathering of representatives of trade and industrial bodies here, he said that peace had been restored in Pakistan and in his view investment in Pakistan in textile, leather, agriculture, medical instruments, hydro and gas sector, helicopters, food processing and others could produce good results.

He said that Pakistan offers conducive environment for investment in different sectors. He said that his country was extending cooperation to Pakistan in different sectors including the climate change. He said that Pakistan and France were facing similar problems in many sectors.

He said that France and Pakistan were cooperating with each other in sectors including Water, urban management, climate change and added that there existed enormous potential of mutual cooperation in agriculture sector and climate change.

He said that six Pakistani students were getting higher education and engaged in research on climate change in France. He said that France was extending funding to Pakistan on softer terms for different projects but added that there still existed room to move forward.

He said that Pakistani students were talented and can pluck their share provided they are fluent in speaking English and French.

Marc Barety said that French embassy responds to visa requests in fifteen days. He said that Pakistan France business Council was playing an important role in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education Water Agriculture France Visa Gas Textile Share

Recent Stories

Imran Butt, Aizaz Cheema star on day two

45 minutes ago

‘Cooperation with OPEC not on the cards,’ says ..

48 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Consul General of South Afr ..

48 minutes ago

Obdurate Fawad keeps Sindh afloat against Northern

51 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 160 for two in reply of Souther ..

1 hour ago

Al Othaimeen: Islamic Social Finance Instruments a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.