Friends Of Belt Road Initiative Forum Launched

Wed 10th February 2021 | 10:39 PM

Friends of Belt Road Initiative Forum launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ):Friends of Belt and Road Initiative Forum launched on Wednesday by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Islamabad, and Belt and Road Consultant Pvt Ltd in collaboration with In-Zhenjiang, China, and Cooperans, Europe.

In his inaugural address Chief Executive Officer of BRC Muhammad Asif Noor said that the Friends of BRI Forum is a collective Symposium for the leading Research Think Tank and Education Institutions, Media outlets, Business Enterprises, and leading Groups from 138 Countries of Belt and Road Initiative to come together at one platform to converge and find prosperity in unity for a shared destiny.

According to a press release, Friends of BRI Forum is offering a unique opportunity for groups and individuals from the countries of BRI to share knowledge, experience, opportunities, and understanding of the Belt and Road Initiative and their specific countries to develop lasting collaborations.

This Forum is meant to highlight the significance of BRI to the world through the effective use of technology, networking, and linkages to cement ties across the countries of BRI to one whole. Information, knowledge, and skills from experts from the countries through media linkages, country assessment reports, research studies, and the latest development on BRI through one platform.

Moderated by Founder President Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies Farhat Asif with other distinguished speakers included Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Dr.

Yang Cheng, Executive President, Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, China, Dr. Igor Khalevinskiy Chairman, Russian Diplomat Association, Moscow, Russia, Dr. Sebastian Goulard, Founder and Manager of Cooperans, France, Dr. Luo Chuanyu, China-ASEAN Research Institute, Guangxi University Associate Fellows of the Institute of China Studies (ICS) of the University of Malaya, Dr. Nadia Helmy, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, School of Politics and Economics, BeniSuef University Egypt. Seymour Mammadov Director EurAsiaAz and Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan News Agency, Dr. Derya Yurdakul, Assistant Professor, Department of International Relations at Istanbul Okan University, Director of Confucius Institute at Istanbul Okan University, Prof. Tang Jun, Director of Pakistan Research Center Honder College of IMNU, Inner Mongolia, China and Ms. Ke Ye, Executive Editor "In Zhejiang" English Website.

Speakers highlighted the significance of this forum and shared their perspectives, especially their country's insights about Belt and Road Initiative.

They have also recognized that such forums enhance understanding and promote togetherness for a shared future.

A large number of participants from the BRI countries were present on the occasion and shared their insight.

