FTO office resolves around 2,650 tax complaints in six months: Dr Asif Jah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mehmood Jah Tuesday said that the FTO office had resolved around 2,650 complaints during the last six months out of 3,000 received..

He was talking to the media during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI).

Dr Asif Jah said that the time for redressal of complaints had been reduced from 68 days to 40 days, while more than 75 suo motu cases were taken up during the last six months.

He said that the FTO office was not only handling taxpayers' complaints but was also checking maladministration in tax matters through suo motu cases and inspections.

Asif said that being an advocate of the taxpayers, last year, funds of eight billion rupees were released, which were stuck by the taxpayers with FBR.

He added that hundreds of point-of-sales and daily wages issues cases had been resolved, while six regional offices were established for the people's convenience.

On the occasion, Chamber President Nadeem Rauf said that FTO's communication and contacts with the business community have improved, and it was the fourth time that the Federal Tax Ombudsman visited the Rawalpindi Chamber.

He said a developed partnership relationship helped us promote favorable tax culture.