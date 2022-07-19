UrduPoint.com

FTO Office Resolves Around 2,650 Tax Complaints In Six Months: Dr Asif Jah

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 10:04 PM

FTO office resolves around 2,650 tax complaints in six months: Dr Asif Jah

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mehmood Jah Tuesday said that the FTO office had resolved around 2,650 complaints during the last six months out of 3,000 received

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mehmood Jah Tuesday said that the FTO office had resolved around 2,650 complaints during the last six months out of 3,000 received..

He was talking to the media during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI).

Dr Asif Jah said that the time for redressal of complaints had been reduced from 68 days to 40 days, while more than 75 suo motu cases were taken up during the last six months.

He said that the FTO office was not only handling taxpayers' complaints but was also checking maladministration in tax matters through suo motu cases and inspections.

Asif said that being an advocate of the taxpayers, last year, funds of eight billion rupees were released, which were stuck by the taxpayers with FBR.

He added that hundreds of point-of-sales and daily wages issues cases had been resolved, while six regional offices were established for the people's convenience.

On the occasion, Chamber President Nadeem Rauf said that FTO's communication and contacts with the business community have improved, and it was the fourth time that the Federal Tax Ombudsman visited the Rawalpindi Chamber.

He said a developed partnership relationship helped us promote favorable tax culture.

Related Topics

Suo Motu Business Visit Rawalpindi Chamber FBR Commerce Media From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Tayyaba Gul moves Islamabad High Court to become p ..

Tayyaba Gul moves Islamabad High Court to become party in NAB Lahore DG's petiti ..

16 seconds ago
 Rahu orders inquiry on reports of foreigners obtai ..

Rahu orders inquiry on reports of foreigners obtaining educational certificates ..

17 seconds ago
 Court battle opens in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle opens in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

19 seconds ago
 Coalition govt in Centre to complete its constitut ..

Coalition govt in Centre to complete its constitutional term: Khwaja Saad

20 seconds ago
 FO contradicts claim of cypher communication hidde ..

FO contradicts claim of cypher communication hidden from FM, PM

16 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif pays tributes ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif pays tributes to martyred SHO

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.