Fuel loading at Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) starts

(@FahadShabbir)

Fuel loading for the newly built, 1100MW, Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) started on Tuesday, after obtaining fuel load permit from Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Fuel loading for the newly built, 1100MW, Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) started on Tuesday, after obtaining fuel load permit from Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA).

This was revealed by the spokesperson of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). The fuel loading was witnessed by DG SPD Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem, Member Power PAEC along with Chinese dignitaries and officials.

K-2 is 1100 MWe Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) based on the Chinese HPR-1000 technology, which is 3rd Generation Plant equipped with advanced safety features.

The construction of K-2 Plant started on August 31, 2015 and its commercial operation will begin in April 2021, after undergoing several operational and safety tests. K-2 is one of the two 1100 MWe Nuclear Power Plants being constructed at Karachi.

The other plant, K-3 is expected to become operational by the end of 2021.

The completion of these nuclear power plants has remained largely on schedule despite the difficult times due to COVID-19 pandemic.