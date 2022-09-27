UrduPoint.com

Fumigation Against Dengue Continue In Shahalam: Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Fumigation against dengue continue in Shahalam: Chairman

Tehsil Chairman, Shahalam, Kaleemullah has said that fumigation campaign against dengue continued in various localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Tehsil Chairman, Shahalam, Kaleemullah has said that fumigation campaign against dengue continued in various localities.

Presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, the chairman vowed no compromise on the health of the general public and said that dengue preventive spray would be conducted on a daily basis.

On this occasion, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), Qadir Naseer and Assistant Tehsil Officer & Focal Person on Dengue, Arbab Shehzad presented a detailed report on daily based dengue preventive spray in the tehsil.

According to the report, anti-dengue spray remained in the Neighbouring Council (NC-43) Bagh Colony. UC 28 Chargo Kalley, Haryana Payan, Village Council (VC) Babuzai and other localities of the tehsil without any interruption.

