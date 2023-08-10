Open Menu

Funds Provided To ECP For Holding General Elections: Khurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that all required funds have been provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), for holding general elections.

The next elections should be held in 90 days after the dissolution of assemblies, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Holding elections on time is in the interest of Pakistan, he stated.

Any unconstitutional step on the way to delaying elections could have a negative impact on the country's economy, he said.

Replying to a question, he said discussions are being made to finalize the name for interim PM.

