Bilawal Commends Hockey Team In Azlan Shah Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has commended the national team for remarkable performance, despite facing defeat in the final of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament.

According to a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that while victory and defeat are natural in sports, he commended the national hockey team for their outstanding performance in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament.

He expressed his hope that the players would continue to demonstrate their passion and dedication.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Pakistani nation is strong and determined on all fronts, asserting that it will once again proudly raise its national flag on the international stage of hockey.

