Wheat Bags Embezzlement: FIA Initiates Inquiry
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated a probe into the matter of allegedly opaque distribution of wheat bags by officials of Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) in district Muzaffargarh.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Alipur Mukarram Sultan wrote a letter to FIA for inquiry into alleged embezzlement in distribution of wheat bags.
FIA started an investigation into the incident and sought proof of unfair distribution of wheat bags by May 15.
FIA summoned Assistant Commissioner Mukarram Sultan in this regard. He has been instructed to present evidence.
Earlier, thousands of wheat bags were distributed among middlemen instead of the farmers in Alipur and the farming community had expressed concerns.
