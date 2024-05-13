Open Menu

Wheat Bags Embezzlement: FIA Initiates Inquiry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Wheat Bags Embezzlement: FIA initiates inquiry

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated a probe into the matter of allegedly opaque distribution of wheat bags by officials of Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) in district Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Alipur Mukarram Sultan wrote a letter to FIA for inquiry into alleged embezzlement in distribution of wheat bags.

FIA started an investigation into the incident and sought proof of unfair distribution of wheat bags by May 15.

FIA summoned Assistant Commissioner Mukarram Sultan in this regard. He has been instructed to present evidence.

Earlier, thousands of wheat bags were distributed among middlemen instead of the farmers in Alipur and the farming community had expressed concerns.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Muzaffargarh Alipur Federal Investigation Agency May Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

2 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

20 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

20 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

20 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

2 days ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

2 days ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

2 days ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan