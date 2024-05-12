PML-N committed to dialogue for National Progress: Rana Sanaullah

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was committed to resolving all issues through political dialogue and is prepared for a comprehensive dialogue with all political leaders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that grand dialogue with the all political parties was needed to fostering a conducive environment for national progress.

“The unconditional talks were the only way to move forward and address the critical challenges”, he said.

He said that the government was trying to convince the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to join the cabinet and play its role in the country's development.

He said “In my personal assessment, the PPP will join the cabinet.”

Responding to a query, he stated that Nawaz Sharif is likely to be elected as the president of the party in the upcoming general council meeting, scheduled for May 28.

He mentioned Shehbaz Sharif’s expertise in running a coalition government and managing allies effectively.

