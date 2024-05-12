Open Menu

Provision Of Justice Big Responsibility Of Judiciary: CJ SHC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court (SHC) Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi on Sunday said that the judiciary was facing challenges including backlog and had a big responsibility to provide justice to the people.

While addressing the participants of ‘Pakistan International Disputes Weekend -PIDW’ conference, attended by justices and judges from different parts of the country and other foreign & local guests, at a local hotel here on Sunday, he said that PIDW was exploring the innovative ways to resolve disputes.

Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi said that the state guaranteed equal rights to every citizen of the country.

He said that the PIDW conference was informed that the draft of the Arbitration Act 2024 had been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice and later would be presented to the National Assembly.

He said that Arbitration, Mediation and Reconciliation would have a legal back after the enactment of the Arbitration Act.

Justice Abbasi appreciated PIDW and stressed the need for organizing workshops in the future.

They also highlighted the challenges and hurdles being faced by the people and the businesses.

Later, the Chief Justice of SHC distributed shields and souvenirs.

