Governor Punjab For Collective Efforts For The Country's Development

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urged the need for collective efforts to bring the country out of the prevailing situation. He said that the country was currently going through a critical situation. In this decisive phase, everyone will have to work together for the development to bring prosperity and stability in the country, he said.

The governor expressed this while addressing a large public gathering at Dhurnal, his native town in Fateh Jang here on Sunday. After taking oath as new Governor of the Punjab, he arrived at his village in a big rally.

The governor pledged that he would continue to work with all of his energies for welfare of the people. My doors will remain open for you to solve your problems, he said.

He assured the rally that all possible measures would be taken for the welfare of the people. He further said it is the people who will be the focus of all policies.

He went on to say that the love of the people was the real force which remained a torch for him and the axis of his politics was people's development. Politics is a great responsibility and its aim is to solve the problems of the people with wisdom and patience for the ultimate goal to take the country on the road of development and prosperity, he said.

On his way, a large number of people welcomed the Governor Punjab by showering flowers on his convoy at various stopovers including Brahma Bahtar Interchange, Taj Bara and Fateh Jhang Interchange. He thanked the public for being there in such large numbers to welcome him.

