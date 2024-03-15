Funeral Held For Patrolling Police Official In Texila
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 09:42 PM
A patrolling police official who tragically lost his life in a road incident was laid to rest at his native graveyard in Khurrum Paracha village in Taxila
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A patrolling police official who tragically lost his life in a road incident was laid to rest at his native graveyard in Khurrum Paracha village in Taxila.
Junior Patrolling Officer Ajmal Shahzad succumbed to critical injuries sustained in a road incident while returning from his duty at highway patrolling post Bhalot near Taxila.
The guard of honour was presented to the late official, with a significant turnout of high-ranking police officials from the highway patrolling police attending his burial.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment figureheads
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters
PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat against Gladiators
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal angers Swiss hard-right
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister
Climate: Carbon capture tech is booming, and confusing
MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check results here
Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad
LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases
Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University
The best way to incorporate Charcoal into your skincare regime
HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphemous activities on social medi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad18 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases18 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University17 minutes ago
-
HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphemous activities on social media.18 minutes ago
-
ATC allows police to investigate MPA in jail18 minutes ago
-
Secretary SED visits examination centres18 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops38 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang38 minutes ago
-
Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation40 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia40 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat40 minutes ago