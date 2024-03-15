Open Menu

Funeral Held For Patrolling Police Official In Texila

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 09:42 PM

Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila

A patrolling police official who tragically lost his life in a road incident was laid to rest at his native graveyard in Khurrum Paracha village in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A patrolling police official who tragically lost his life in a road incident was laid to rest at his native graveyard in Khurrum Paracha village in Taxila.

Junior Patrolling Officer Ajmal Shahzad succumbed to critical injuries sustained in a road incident while returning from his duty at highway patrolling post Bhalot near Taxila.

The guard of honour was presented to the late official, with a significant turnout of high-ranking police officials from the highway patrolling police attending his burial.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Road Taxila Post From

Recent Stories

Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment fi ..

Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment figureheads

2 minutes ago
 Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters

Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters

2 minutes ago
 PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat agains ..

PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat against Gladiators

13 minutes ago
 Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal ange ..

Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal angers Swiss hard-right

2 minutes ago
 Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create e ..

Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Climate: Carbon capture tech is booming, and confu ..

Climate: Carbon capture tech is booming, and confusing

2 minutes ago
MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check r ..

MBBS third professional annual exams 2023: check results here

24 minutes ago
 Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Fai ..

Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details ..

LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases

18 minutes ago
 Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills Un ..

Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University

17 minutes ago
 The best way to incorporate Charcoal into your ski ..

The best way to incorporate Charcoal into your skincare regime

27 minutes ago
 HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphe ..

HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphemous activities on social medi ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan