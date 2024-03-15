Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila

A patrolling police official who tragically lost his life in a road incident was laid to rest at his native graveyard in Khurrum Paracha village in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A patrolling police official who tragically lost his life in a road incident was laid to rest at his native graveyard in Khurrum Paracha village in Taxila.

Junior Patrolling Officer Ajmal Shahzad succumbed to critical injuries sustained in a road incident while returning from his duty at highway patrolling post Bhalot near Taxila.

The guard of honour was presented to the late official, with a significant turnout of high-ranking police officials from the highway patrolling police attending his burial.

