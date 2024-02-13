Funeral prayers of Ali Amin Gandapur’s father offered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The funeral prayer of Major (r) Aminullah Khan Gandapur, father of former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur was offered at Besaki ground in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

The funeral prayer was attended by many prominent figures and large number of people belonging to different walks from DIKhan division and it's neighbouring towns amidst tight security.

Major (Rtd) Aminullah Gandapur was passed away on Monday due to a heart attack.

Aminullah Khan Gandapur had served as a former provincial minister as well.

He has left behind two daughters and three sons including former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Former Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, and Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur.

Later, he was buried in the graveyard near Hathala. His Qul would be held on Wednesday at 3 pm at Al-Amin house.