Funeral Prayers Of Ali Amin Gandapur’s Father Offered
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The funeral prayer of Major (r) Aminullah Khan Gandapur, father of former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur was offered at Besaki ground in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.
The funeral prayer was attended by many prominent figures and large number of people belonging to different walks from DIKhan division and it's neighbouring towns amidst tight security.
Major (Rtd) Aminullah Gandapur was passed away on Monday due to a heart attack.
Aminullah Khan Gandapur had served as a former provincial minister as well.
He has left behind two daughters and three sons including former Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Former Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur, and Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur.
Later, he was buried in the graveyard near Hathala. His Qul would be held on Wednesday at 3 pm at Al-Amin house.
Recent Stories
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug app launched to ensure availability of medicines: Dr. Nadeem Jan8 minutes ago
-
4,199 Polio teams to administer drops8 minutes ago
-
Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” on Wednesday18 minutes ago
-
DC lauded teachers' role for holding successful polls18 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-dengue measures28 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Hyderabad marks World Radio Day28 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested, stolen items recovered28 minutes ago
-
President Alvi writes to Swiss President for gift of documents related to Quaid-i-Azam’s brother38 minutes ago
-
Kohat Food Department cracks down on illegal food vendors38 minutes ago
-
BISP launches Whatsapp channel to disseminate authentic information38 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz observed38 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrests three-member car lifting gang38 minutes ago