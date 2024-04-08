FWMC Deputes 3500 Workers, 150 Vehicles For Cleanliness During Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Rauf Ahmad said that the company has deputed more than 3,500 workers and 150 vehicles for cleanliness during Eid holidays.
During his visit to various mosques and Eidgahs here on Monday, he said that leaves of FWMC officers and officials were cancelled and the entire staff would remain available from April 10 to April 13 for immediate disposal of waste material during Eid days.
He said that there were 758 mosques and Eidgahs in Faisalabad and their routes and congregation sites would be cleaned and washed before Eid-ul-Fitr in addition to sprinkling anti-germ sprays.
He said that more than 3500 workers and 150 vehicles would remain active during Eid days. They would ensure mechanical sweeping of 100 kilometers roads in Faisalabad. The people could contact the FWMC through its complaint cell 1139 which would remain active round-the-clock to receive and redress public complaints on urgent basis, he added.
