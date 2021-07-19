FWMC distributes bio-degradable bags among citizens

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) distributed bio-degradable bags among the citizens to dispose off sacrificial animals' waste during Eid-ul-Azha days

Chief Executive Officer Kashif Raza Awan along with Deputy Manager Muteeb Virk and the communication team provided bags to people here on Monday.

The CEO advised the people to put animal waste into the bags and hand over the same to sanitary staff.

He advised people not to throw the waste,offal etc of animals in open places, grounds or sewers and keep city clean.

He highlighted that a vigorous cleanliness before Eid-ul-Azha was ongoing in the city and the staff was providing bags to people at their doorsteps.