UrduPoint.com

FWMC Launches Cleanliness Operation In City

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 08:01 PM

FWMC launches cleanliness operation in city

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) on Wednesday launched a special cleanliness operation in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) on Wednesday launched a special cleanliness operation in the city.

In this regard, Rasalaywala Rajbah Road was completely cleaned and 1,200 tons waste was removed from it.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer FWMC Muhammad Bilal Feroz Joya during inspection of the cleanliness operation here.

He said 50 vehicles, including loaders, excavators, and dumper besides mini dumpers, weretaking part in the operation as 190 dumpers of garbage were also removed.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Vehicles Road From Mini

Recent Stories

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 15 kgs hashish, o ..

Excise Police Shikarpur recovers 15 kgs hashish, one arrest

1 minute ago
 Vehari police arrest 15 criminals, recovers narcot ..

Vehari police arrest 15 criminals, recovers narcotics

1 minute ago
 Commissioner stresses for corona vaccination; Omic ..

Commissioner stresses for corona vaccination; Omicron cases surged

1 minute ago
 Minister to supervise canals' de-silting operation ..

Minister to supervise canals' de-silting operation in KP

1 minute ago
 Blinken Says US Will Inform Ukraine on Results of ..

Blinken Says US Will Inform Ukraine on Results of Geneva Meeting With Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 NAB prays IHC to dismiss appeal of Maryam Nawaz

NAB prays IHC to dismiss appeal of Maryam Nawaz

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.