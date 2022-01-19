FWMC launches cleanliness operation in city

The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) on Wednesday launched a special cleanliness operation in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) on Wednesday launched a special cleanliness operation in the city.

In this regard, Rasalaywala Rajbah Road was completely cleaned and 1,200 tons waste was removed from it.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer FWMC Muhammad Bilal Feroz Joya during inspection of the cleanliness operation here.

He said 50 vehicles, including loaders, excavators, and dumper besides mini dumpers, weretaking part in the operation as 190 dumpers of garbage were also removed.