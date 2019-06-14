UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Suspension In Karak, Kohat On June 22

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:40 PM

Gas suspension in Karak, Kohat on June 22

Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line (SNGPL) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday announced gas suspension for Karak and Kohat districts on June 22 from 08:00am to 05:00pm, spokesman said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) : Sui Northern Gas Pipe Line (SNGPL) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday announced gas suspension for Karak and Kohat districts on June 22 from 08:00am to 05:00pm, spokesman said.

The SNGPL has launched operation against illegal gas connections besides unlawful plaster-of-pares factories in district Kohat and Karak, he said adding the suspension notice has been issued for protection and safety of staff during operation.

Similarly, he further said that Sui-gas would also be suspended from June 14 to June 22 in areas of Karak and Kohat including Laachi, Shakardara, Tarkha Koay, Banda Daud Shah and Zana.

He appealed the masses to keep off all the gas appliances to avoid any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Karak June Gas All From SNGPL

Recent Stories

Busy National Cricket Academy Programme 2019-2020 ..

6 minutes ago

US Deputy Secretary Discusses Security With S. Kor ..

1 minute ago

Court to declare accused proclaimed offender

1 minute ago

Xi-Imran regular meetings fully reflective of high ..

1 minute ago

US Likely to Follow Through on Threat to Cancel F- ..

1 minute ago

Grad Show at NUST displays innovative architecture ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.