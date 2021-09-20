UrduPoint.com

GCU Becomes Partner Of 'Lahore - The City Of Literature' Project

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

GCU becomes partner of 'Lahore - the City of Literature' project

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has become a partner with the city district government in the 'Lahore - the City of Literature' project to promote literary activities in the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has become a partner with the city district government in the 'Lahore - the City of Literature' project to promote literary activities in the provincial metropolis.

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Monday signed an accord while the eminent poet Amjad islam Amjad was also present.

Lahore has been designated as the 'City of Literature' by UNESCO in 2019. This makes it part of an international Creative Cities Network of 246 cities, next to cities like Dublin, Barcelona, Melbourne and Seattle.

The VC announced that the GCU Lahore would inaugurate the prestigious partnership with the initiative of First National Student Societies Summit, where the representatives of different student societies of renowned universities would be gathered under one platform.

He said that the International Iqbal Conference, Faiz Festival, Debate, poetry and Creative Writing Competitions are a few of the many initiatives that the GCU is looking forward to hold through this collaboration.

He said that it's a matter of great pride as many eminent poets and writers including Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammed Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Patras Bokhari studied at the Government College (now University) Lahore.

Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad read his poem about City of Literature, which was accorded a loud applause.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said the accord was a step towards bringing all literary activities under the umbrella of 'Lahore - the City of Literature'.

Related Topics

Lahore Student Melbourne Dublin Barcelona Seattle GCU 2019 All Government

Recent Stories

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

34 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.