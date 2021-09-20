GCU becomes partner of 'Lahore - the City of Literature' project

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has become a partner with the city district government in the 'Lahore - the City of Literature' project to promote literary activities in the provincial metropolis

Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Monday signed an accord while the eminent poet Amjad islam Amjad was also present.

Lahore has been designated as the 'City of Literature' by UNESCO in 2019. This makes it part of an international Creative Cities Network of 246 cities, next to cities like Dublin, Barcelona, Melbourne and Seattle.

The VC announced that the GCU Lahore would inaugurate the prestigious partnership with the initiative of First National Student Societies Summit, where the representatives of different student societies of renowned universities would be gathered under one platform.

He said that the International Iqbal Conference, Faiz Festival, Debate, poetry and Creative Writing Competitions are a few of the many initiatives that the GCU is looking forward to hold through this collaboration.

He said that it's a matter of great pride as many eminent poets and writers including Poet of the East Dr Allama Muhammed Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Patras Bokhari studied at the Government College (now University) Lahore.

Renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad read his poem about City of Literature, which was accorded a loud applause.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said the accord was a step towards bringing all literary activities under the umbrella of 'Lahore - the City of Literature'.