GCUF celebrates Independence Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has organized flag hoisting ceremony to celebrate Independence Day here on Wednesday.

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal Vice Chancellor (VC) GCUF unfurled the national flag while university deans, university registrar and a large number teaching and non-teaching staff were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahid Kamal said that the nation needs to promote Quaid-e-Azam's clarion call of faith, unity and discipline in order to emerge an ideal state across the globe.

He stressed the need to iron out differences among the society, ending prejudice, and to promote the message of peace.

He said that we got a country after great sacrifices.

Now, its our duty to work hard for its progress and prosperity.

He saluted the sacrifices of freedom fighters who devoted their lives to get a country for Muslims.

He opined hope on the young dynamic individuals that the country would be counted in the list of developed countries one day.

He also said that education is the prerequisite to make development. Keeping in view, we have to expedite the efforts to create awareness among masses and increase literacy rate with quality education.

The gathering also renewed commitment towards nation building as visioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

MPAs Shakeel Shahid, Mian Waris Aziz and Chairman WASA Sheikh Muhammad Shahid were also present on the occasion.