GCWUF recruitment test on 7th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will conduct a recruitment test through NTS for various teaching and non-teaching posts of grade-18 here on Saturday and Sunday (August 07-08, 2021).

The university spokesperson said the GCWUF would make recruitments on regular basis for lecturers of Arabic, business administration, commerce, computer science, education, English, fine arts, food science & technology, geography, history, home economics, nutritional sciences, information technology, Islamic Studies, mathematics, physics, public administration, philosophy, Persian, physical education, Pakistan studies, political science, sociology, statistics, urdu and zoology.

The candidates could download their roll number slips from NTS website while more informationcould be obtained from the university website gcwuf.edu.pk, thespokesperson added.