GCWUF Starts Tree Plantation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Government College Women University (GCWUF) started a tree plantation
drive here on Monday.
GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli inaugurated the plantation drive in sports
ground and said the university staff would plant more than 1,500 saplings during the
drive.
She said trees were imperative to end environmental pollution besides
keeping an atmosphere healthy for human beings.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest five suspects of two robbery groups6 minutes ago
-
DC directs authorities to take strict action against profiteers6 minutes ago
-
1965 War Hero MM Alam remembered on death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
AC checks prices, quality food items at Lakki bazaar16 minutes ago
-
Muslim Charity distributes Ramazan ration packages in Mardan16 minutes ago
-
Six killed in roof collapse at South Waziristan16 minutes ago
-
Court orders PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai to pay Rs 150 mln to Asfandyar26 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested during crackdown36 minutes ago
-
PESCO imposes Rs 1610mln fine on 51,000 power pilferers56 minutes ago
-
10 shopkeepers arrested, 12 booked over profiteering56 minutes ago
-
TDAP facilitates fruitful visit of Chinese delegation to Pakistan56 minutes ago
-
ECP asks contesting candidates to submit returns1 hour ago