GCWUF starts tree plantation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Government College Women University (GCWUF) started a tree plantation

drive here on Monday.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli inaugurated the plantation drive in sports

ground and said the university staff would plant more than 1,500 saplings during the

drive.

She said trees were imperative to end environmental pollution besides

keeping an atmosphere healthy for human beings.