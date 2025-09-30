GCWUS Announces 'Orientation Session' Fall 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Government College Women University (GCWUS) on Tuesday announced 'Orientation Session' Fall 2025 for different classes including BS,MS,PHD from Oct 1st to 3(Wednesday-Friday).
According to a spokesperson,Vice Chancellor(VC),GCWUS,Dr.
Shazia Bashir would be participated in the orientation session as chief guest.
She said that orientation session was divided subject wise and to be continued from morning to evening.
She informed that orientation session would be held at Monim-ud-Din hall of GCWUS.
