Three persons killed in firing incident

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Three person were shot dead in a firing incident took place near Kandiaro area, the police said on Tuesday.

The police spokesman said three persons were killed while another sustained injuries during clash between two rival groups.

After the incident, the accused managed to flee from the crime scene successfully, he added.

The Kandiaro police registered a case and lunched further investigation.

