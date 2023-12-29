Open Menu

GCWUS Inks MoU With Urdu University

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 05:44 PM

GCWUS inks MoU with Urdu University

A signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the

Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and Federal Urdu University

for Arts, Science and Technology was held at Vice Chancellor Office Karachi.

According to the GCWUS, the purpose of the MoU is to promote strong linkages and need-based research between the two universities. The students and teachers in collaboration with both institutions will be able to work on educational and research activities.

On behalf of Government College Women University Sialkot, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin

Fatima Rizvi and Director of External Links GCUWS Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj while on behalf of Federal Urdu University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq and Director Office of the Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr.

Muhammed Ali Veer Sayani signed the MoU.

Later, a ceremony was organized under the title "Role of Vice Chancellor and Teachers in Public

Sector University" in which Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi said that vice chancellors had the most important

role in development of universities.

