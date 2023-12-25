General elections: 66 candidates file nomination papers for three NA seats in DG Khan district

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) As many as 66 candidates filed their nomination papers for the three national assembly seats of the district DG Khan for the general elections in 2024.

District Election Commissioner Dera Ghazi Imtiaz Ahmed has issued the nomination papers data of candidates for National and Provincial Assembly seats of Dera Ghazi Khan for the General Election 2024.

A total of 66 candidates including 64 male and 2 female candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the three National Assembly Constituencies of Dera Ghazi Khan, 16 male candidates filed nomination papers for NA-184.

25 male and two female candidates for NA-185 and 23 male candidates have submitted nomination papers for NA-186.

Likewise, for Dera Ghazi Khan Provincial Assembly seats, 21 candidates for PP 286, 16 for PP 287, 40 for PP-288, 39 for PP-289, 32 for PP-290 and 27 for PP-291 with a total of 165 male and 10 female candidates have submitted their nomination papers.

19 male and two female candidates have submitted their forms for the NA-183 seat tehsil Taunsa of DG Khan. For two provincial assembly seats of Taunsa, 22 male and two female candidates have filed their nomination papers for PP-284 and 17 male candidates have submitted their nomination papers for PP285.

