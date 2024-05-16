ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Head of Ghana’s Foreign Service Training Institute, Ambassador Akua Sekyiwa Ahenkora Thursday called for greater efforts for further strengthening the ties between the two countries, especially in the area of bilateral trade relations.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion organized at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here, Ambassador Ahenkora said that since transnational challenges transcended boundaries, all states needed to join hands especially the developing countries which were suffering the most because of them.

The head of Ghana’s Foreign Service Training Institute, Ambassador Akua Sekyiwa Ahenkora, emphasised the importance of South-South cooperation on emerging transnational challenges like climate change and cyber security. She shared that it was her first trip to Pakistan and added that it helped her address a lot of misconceptions about the country and left a great impression on her.

Based on her own experience in Pakistan, she called for greater people-to-people interactions between Pakistan and Ghana. She shared that there was a vibrant Pakistani community in Ghana, which was playing an important role in the Ghanaian economy as well as cementing Pakistan-Ghana relations.

She urged Pakistani authorities and businessmen to host Pakistani product fares in Ghana to boost Pakistani exports. She also shared that a total of 34 Ghanaian diplomats had studied in Pakistan’s Foreign Service academy.

Speaking on the occasion, President IRS Ambassador Jauhar Saleem highlighted the growing importance of Africa on the world stage and underlined that Pakistan was keen to build on its ties with all African nations, including the Republic of Ghana.