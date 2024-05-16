Open Menu

Ghana's Ambassador For Enhanced Bilateral Trade Relations With Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Ghana's Ambassador for enhanced bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Head of Ghana’s Foreign Service Training Institute, Ambassador Akua Sekyiwa Ahenkora Thursday called for greater efforts for further strengthening the ties between the two countries, especially in the area of bilateral trade relations.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion organized at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here, Ambassador Ahenkora said that since transnational challenges transcended boundaries, all states needed to join hands especially the developing countries which were suffering the most because of them.

The head of Ghana’s Foreign Service Training Institute, Ambassador Akua Sekyiwa Ahenkora, emphasised the importance of South-South cooperation on emerging transnational challenges like climate change and cyber security. She shared that it was her first trip to Pakistan and added that it helped her address a lot of misconceptions about the country and left a great impression on her.

Based on her own experience in Pakistan, she called for greater people-to-people interactions between Pakistan and Ghana. She shared that there was a vibrant Pakistani community in Ghana, which was playing an important role in the Ghanaian economy as well as cementing Pakistan-Ghana relations.

She urged Pakistani authorities and businessmen to host Pakistani product fares in Ghana to boost Pakistani exports. She also shared that a total of 34 Ghanaian diplomats had studied in Pakistan’s Foreign Service academy.

Speaking on the occasion, President IRS Ambassador Jauhar Saleem highlighted the growing importance of Africa on the world stage and underlined that Pakistan was keen to build on its ties with all African nations, including the Republic of Ghana.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa World Exports Ghana All

Recent Stories

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chan ..

Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100

32 minutes ago
 Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

2 hours ago
 Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

3 hours ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

3 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

4 hours ago
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

6 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

8 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan