KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A book of famous author and poet Ghazala Habib was launched here at Karachi Arts Council on Tuesday which shed a light on Kashmir issue.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the book, Ghazala Habib said the book was a collection of poetry especially on Kashmir and its people.

The writer used her poetry for raise the voice for Kashmiri people, she said adding the people of Kashmir suffered huge losses.

She urged the world community to help the Kashmiri people to get freedom from fascist Indian government.

On this occasion, Famous poet Muhsan Azam said Ghazala Habib was a brave woman and her efforts would help the Kashmir and its people to get freedom from fascist Indian government.

This book is the ray of hope for the Kashmir; he said adding such determination would help the Kashmiri people to get the right of self-determination.

Renowned scholar Ahmed Shah said that despite living abroad, Ghazala Habib was brave daughter of Kashmir who loved her people and raised voice for Kashmir on the different forums.

He said her father Sardar Habib had also played vital role for rights of Kashmiri people.

Another Renowned poet Gulnar Afreen said the world had been changed completely as the women were playing their due roles for the development of country and Ghazala Habib was doing the same.

Earlier, Zia Qureshi from Kashmir friends' forum decorated the writer poet Ghazla Habib with Sindhi Ajrak.