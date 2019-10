A young girl was allegedly molested and killed in village Londhar of taluka Mithi of Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A young girl was allegedly molested and killed in village Londhar of taluka Mithi of Thursday.

According to police, 15 year old Parsa Bheel was allegedly killed after being raped by her brother in law.

The police after getting information reached on the crime site and shifted the body to civil hospital Mithi for autopsy.

Police has register the case and started investigations.