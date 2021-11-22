Global price hike due to Covid-19 impact: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that current inflation impact of Covid-19 across the globe and rest of the world economic sector facing various challenges

Talking to private news channel, he said that the government was taking various steps to control the inflation and bear maximum burden in the shape of subsidy to the masses.

The minister said that it was the totally violation of the state that a absconder was permitted to speech in the Asma's Reference. Absconder was not appearing before the court and speaking to public gathering through online which was totally against the violation of the country.

To a question, he said that the government had objection over the speech of absconder who is living a luxurious life abroad and not coming back to the country to face the grafting charges.