Global webinar on 'Trees are the need of life and beauty of land' held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A global webinar on the theme of 'Trees are the need of life and beauty of land' was held to highlight their importance in the routine lives of the people.

The 14th webinar of a series started by Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan to cope with the coronavirus following the social distancing, also discussed global warming, environmental pollution, climate change, importance of forests and green engineering.

Participant from all over the world joined the webinar.

In his inaugural address, Engineer Ramesh Raja said that oxygen is the foremost need for the life and trees are its main source.

He said that, in Pakistan, the forests were spread over 5 percent area of land up to 1980 which is now only less than 3 percent. Under international law, forests should cover 25 percent of land area in a country.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index, Pakistan is on the 10th number of fastest climate changing countries in the world, which is highly worrying situation for all of us, he said.

Ramesh Raja further said that Sindh comprises of Kacha, Pakka and coastal forests; accumulating 2.3 percent of the land area. More than 50 percent of the trees have been cut down illegally in the last thirty years.

While suggesting, he said that 'Block Plantation' on government lands and trees should be planted on both sides of highways, railways and canals.

Dr. Khushal Kalani from USA said that instead of anti-environtment foriegn trees, the native trees like Shisham, Neem, Peepal, Barr, Bair, Tamarind, Olive, Mulberry, Desi Bubble, Kandi, Mango, Moringa, Lemon, Bombax, Guava, Jaman, Cheekoo, Lesora, Coconut etc could be planted to deal with global warming and seasonal disasters.

Engineer Nadim Ahmer Memon said that at least trees should also be planted around the houses.

Anis Noor Memon said that forests were being cut down and valuable timber was being extracted and sold in Sindh. The land was being cleared of forests.

He said that Sindh is experiencing significant temperature rise which ultimately shall cause a disaster. Dodo Khan Khatian, a literature lover from Dubai,said"Trees are a symbol of life and it is difficult to live without trees.

He urged the poets, columnists and writers should mention tree planting in their works."Others who participated in the webinar were Dara Shahid from USA, Jawad Haider from Hungary, Aslam Arain from Netherlands, Zeeshan Jatoi from Russia, Ali Hassan Rind from Cuba, Kaka Singh from Germany, Manzoor Sethar from Bahrain, Santosh Katari from Saudi Arabia and several others from Pakistan.