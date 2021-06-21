Good health of police officers is important: SSP Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :SSP Khairpur Zafar Iqbal, on Monday urged all officers and personnel to ensure implementation of SOPs, during performing duties.

He said that the ongoing process of corona vaccination should be completed in the district so that the police could continue their duties with effectively.

He said the healthy life of the police officers and their families were most import so that they could fulfill their responsibility with befitting manners, SSP added.