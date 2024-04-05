Open Menu

Google Cloud Announces Start-up Competition In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Google Cloud announces start-up competition in Pakistan

Country Director for Pakistan at Google Farhan Qureshi on Friday said that Google Cloud has announced its inaugural Start-up Competition in Pakistan targeting to spotlight the nation's talent and opportunities

Talking to a private news channel he said that the program aims to empower and support the next generation of Pakistani entrepreneurs leveraging Cloud technologies.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the program aims to empower and support the next generation of Pakistani entrepreneurs leveraging Cloud technologies.

The competition will focus on the nation's most promising tech projects and provide them with a platform to shine on the regional innovation stage.

The competition will feature five tracks centering on specific areas of innovation, including AI & Generative AI, Fintech, Frontier Digital Technologies, E-commerce & Connectivity, and Sustainability & Environment.

Through this initiative, Google Cloud aims to identify, nurture, and showcase innovative entrepreneurial projects in Pakistan, highlighting the nation's potential within the start-up ecosystem.

Start-ups from all corners of the country are invited to participate and present their innovative ideas, products, or services to a panel of esteemed judges, comprising industry experts, investors, and seasoned entrepreneurs.

Finalists will be selected based on various criteria, including their performance, teamwork, strength of the product, and growth potential.

Five finalists from each track will advance to the Grand Finals scheduled to take place in Karachi in July this year.

