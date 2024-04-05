Google Cloud Announces Start-up Competition In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Country Director for Pakistan at Google Farhan Qureshi on Friday said that Google Cloud has announced its inaugural Start-up Competition in Pakistan targeting to spotlight the nation's talent and opportunities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Country Director for Pakistan at Google Farhan Qureshi on Friday said that Google Cloud has announced its inaugural Start-up Competition in Pakistan targeting to spotlight the nation's talent and opportunities.
Talking to a private news channel he said that the program aims to empower and support the next generation of Pakistani entrepreneurs leveraging Cloud technologies.
The competition will focus on the nation's most promising tech projects and provide them with a platform to shine on the regional innovation stage.
The competition will feature five tracks centering on specific areas of innovation, including AI & Generative AI, Fintech, Frontier Digital Technologies, E-commerce & Connectivity, and Sustainability & Environment.
Through this initiative, Google Cloud aims to identify, nurture, and showcase innovative entrepreneurial projects in Pakistan, highlighting the nation's potential within the start-up ecosystem.
Start-ups from all corners of the country are invited to participate and present their innovative ideas, products, or services to a panel of esteemed judges, comprising industry experts, investors, and seasoned entrepreneurs.
Finalists will be selected based on various criteria, including their performance, teamwork, strength of the product, and growth potential.
Five finalists from each track will advance to the Grand Finals scheduled to take place in Karachi in July this year.
Recent Stories
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three direc ..
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds5 minutes ago
-
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission maintenance6 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar6 minutes ago
-
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need25 minutes ago
-
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid16 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three directorates in Excise De ..20 minutes ago
-
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Ombudsman visits Trauma Center Civil Hospital Quetta20 minutes ago
-
PRCS chairman meets DG Rangers Sindh, discussed humanitarian efforts20 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Javed Abbassi expresses concern over delayed Senate elections in KP32 minutes ago