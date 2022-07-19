UrduPoint.com

Google Expands 'Android Earthquake Alerts System' To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Google, a major search engine, on Tuesday announced to expand its "Android Earthquake Alerts System" to Pakistan to enable the users to detect seismic activities in their respective areas.

"Today, Google is launching Android Earthquake Alerts System in Pakistan. Android Earthquake Alerts System is a no-cost, helpful Android feature that detects earthquakes around the world and alerts people," said a news statement.

The system uses accelerometers in active android smart phones to detect seismic activities. It alerts people in two ways via search and directly on the android mobile device itself.

"The system provides near-instant information to Google Search. When people look up "earthquake" or "earthquake near me," they will find relevant results, along with helpful resources on what to do after an earthquake. Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn this off in device settings." It was noted that Pakistan had experienced several earthquakes in the past especially in the northern and western parts of the country. With the expansion of this earthquake alerts system, Android users in Pakistan may receive automatic early warning alerts that would help them be prepared for an emergency.

On mobile devices, the Android Earthquake Alerts System displays two types of alerts, depending on the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake.

"Be Aware" alerts people when earthquakes with a magnitude of 4.5 occur, or an intensity level of 3 or 4 on the MMI scale. The notification is sent along with the distance of the earthquake's epicenter. The alert uses the phone's current volume, vibration, and "Do Not Disturb settings".

"Take Action" is a full-screen alert for earthquakes with a magnitude higher than 4.5, or an intensity level of 5 and above on the MMI scale. To help people prepare for potential heavy shaking, full-screen instructions are shown and the phone plays a loud sound.

The Android Earthquake Alerts System was first introduced in New Zealand and Greece. It is available now in more countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Philippines, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United States of America and Uzbekistan.

