Goswami's Chats Expose Fake Indian Claims About Pulwama Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:21 PM

The leaked WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami, an anchorperson of Indian Republic Tv, exposed the sinister designs hatched by Modi's government to blame Pakistan for the false Pulwama attack, followed by a botched air strike on Balakot during 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The leaked WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami, an anchorperson of Indian Republic Tv, exposed the sinister designs hatched by Modi's government to blame Pakistan for the false Pulwama attack, followed by a botched air strike on Balakot during 2019.

According to Indian media, a 500-page document regarding chats of Arnab Goswami with Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), revealed damning information related to Goswami's closer ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and members of the ruling government.

These chats showed that Goswami had prior information about some of the sensitive events and details including the Balakot attack, three days before it happened.

According to Indian social media, these chats clearly indicated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plotted over deaths of Indian soldiers to get sympathy and public votes, for the 2019 elections.

In one of the chats of February 14,2019, Goswami commented on Pulwama attack, "This attack we have won like crazy." He bragged about the impacts of this attack raising the image of his supreme leader (Modi).

The message was sent on the same day when 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a convoy of security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked at Lethpora, Pulwama district in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Arnab Goswami, in his chats, also claimed that the Modi's government was about to take a big step against Pakistan, and it would be much bigger than any such attack before.

Goswami had information about the Indian designs on February 23,2019 and the infiltration attempt took place on February 26, in which Pakistan Air Force shot down the intruding Indian plane in a dog fight.

The leaked chats created storm in India where many journalists, tv anchorpersons, bloggers and noted personalities bitterly criticized Modi's government for staging false attack on Indian soldiers and blaming Pakistan, merely for the sake of winning elections.

In their twitter posts, they called it the level of nationalism of the Indian rulers and the inhuman acts of bigots.

Rahul Mukherji, an Indian researcher, on his twitter handle posted, "There was never any doubt that Pulwama was an insider job. And now it's proven."He said forty lives were lost 'just to win an election'.

Another Indian twitterati said "It's like our government is using our soldiers as their pawns to wing elections."

