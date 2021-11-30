Governor address Parents Day at CCK, praises education standard of college

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday praised services of Cadet College Kohat (CCK) for provision of quality education and said that the confidence and satisfaction on the faces of students is assurance of their promising future

Addressing Parents Day function at CCK as a Chief Guest, he said that alumni of CCK are serving in prestigious institutions of the country that substantiate the standard and quality of education being given to students in the college.

The governor said that young generation is a valuable asset that guarantees future of the country and added that government is working for their development and emancipation.

He also distributed prizes and certificates among students for excellence in examinations and co-curricular activities.

On the occasion, students of the college also expressed their skills in various events including gymnastic show, parade and equestrian events.

Earlier, Principal of the college in his speech highlighted achievements of the institutions and performance of students in examinations.

