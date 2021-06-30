UrduPoint.com
Governor Condemns Incident Of Cross Border Firing In North Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has condemned the incident in which two security personnel were killed by cross border firing of terrorists on a check post in North Waziristan.

In a message issued here Wednesday, KP Governor prayed to rest departed souls of security personnel in eternal peace and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage.

He also expressed concern over the cross border firing by terrorists and said that it is the responsibility of Afghan government to stop such incidents.

