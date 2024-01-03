Governor discusses financial affairs of varsities; suggest strategy to achieve self-dependency

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss the financial affairs of higher education institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss the financial affairs of higher education institutions.

The meeting among others was attended by the Chairman Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, the Caretaker Education Minister, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, the Caretaker Minister for Information Technology, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Secretary HEC, Arshad Khan and Vice Chancellors of Peshawar, Malakand universities and other concerned officials.

The meeting deliberated matters relating to the financial affairs of universities and proposals to resolve existing financial problems. The meeting was informed that the financial problems of universities could not be solved with Federal funding but these problems need the support of provincial government besides the implementation of administration and financial plan to achieve self-dependency.

The meeting was told that HEC has approved the extension of the Distant Learning Education Policy that would also help reduce the financial problems of varsities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed concern over the financial matters of universities and stressed to take timely and result-oriented decisions.

He regretted the financial position of universities and said that the government is spending a huge amount on the provision of the best facilities to students adding that we must realize our responsibilities to find a way out and resolve current issues.

Governor said that our collective aim is to prepare youth to meet the challenges of the contemporary world. He also suggested the formulation of education system to strengthen the financial position of universities.

APP/mds