Open Menu

Governor Discusses Financial Affairs Of Varsities; Suggest Strategy To Achieve Self-dependency

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Governor discusses financial affairs of varsities; suggest strategy to achieve self-dependency

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss the financial affairs of higher education institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday chaired a meeting that was convened to discuss the financial affairs of higher education institutions.

The meeting among others was attended by the Chairman Higher Education Commission, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, the Caretaker Education Minister, Dr. Muhammad Qasim, the Caretaker Minister for Information Technology, Dr. Najeeb Ullah, Secretary HEC, Arshad Khan and Vice Chancellors of Peshawar, Malakand universities and other concerned officials.

The meeting deliberated matters relating to the financial affairs of universities and proposals to resolve existing financial problems. The meeting was informed that the financial problems of universities could not be solved with Federal funding but these problems need the support of provincial government besides the implementation of administration and financial plan to achieve self-dependency.

The meeting was told that HEC has approved the extension of the Distant Learning Education Policy that would also help reduce the financial problems of varsities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor expressed concern over the financial matters of universities and stressed to take timely and result-oriented decisions.

He regretted the financial position of universities and said that the government is spending a huge amount on the provision of the best facilities to students adding that we must realize our responsibilities to find a way out and resolve current issues.

Governor said that our collective aim is to prepare youth to meet the challenges of the contemporary world. He also suggested the formulation of education system to strengthen the financial position of universities.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Malakand Ghulam Ali HEC Government Best

Recent Stories

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: ..

Bombs kill 103 at Iran memorial for slain general: state media

39 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of p ..

Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of polio

39 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-1 ..

NIH issues advisory on JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19

39 minutes ago
 Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMD ..

Govt initiated "High Impact Economic Plan" for NMDs development

34 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past pe ..

Ahsan Iqbal seek vote for PML-N due to its past performance

34 minutes ago
 Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

Minister acknowledges nurses role in health sector

34 minutes ago
Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of ..

Commissioner directs PIEDMC to complete survey of Economic Zone site on Rwp Ring ..

34 minutes ago
 PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

PUEHS Town-I&II office-bearers take oath

34 minutes ago
 43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad ob ..

43rd death anniversary of music composer Nashad observed

33 minutes ago
 ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

ACS directs for eradication of polio in KP

33 minutes ago
 Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

Sindh Food Authority wasted 400kg mouldy pickles

33 minutes ago
 Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as ..

Punjab health minister emphasises patient care as top priority

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan