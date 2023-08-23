Governor expresses satisfaction over successful rescue operation of chair lift incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesssori has expressed satisfaction over the successful rescue operation of the Battagram chair lift incident.

According to the statement issued by the Governor House, Sindh Governor said, "The efforts of the Pakistan Army to save innocent lives are commendable.

" He said that the SSG commandos were able to save innocent lives by showing their professionalism.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the entire nation was in a state of anxiety when the news come out of this tragedy.

The entire nation, including the parents of the children, breathed a sigh of relief with this successful rescue operation, Governor added.