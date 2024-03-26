Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condemns Shangla attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has condemned terrorist attack on a vehicle carrying foreigners in Shangla and expressed grief over the killing of six innocents including five Chinese.

In a message issued here Tuesday, KP Governor share the grief of victims’ families and expressed sympathies with China people and government over the loss. He also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the terror attack.

He said that these acts of cowardice cannot damage the time-tested cordial relations and friendship between two neighboring countries and added that nation would not desist from its resolve by nefarious designs of miscreants that want to disturb peace and harmony in the country.

APP/mds/