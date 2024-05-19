Governor reviews progress on Arid Agriculture University Attock campus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presided over a meeting to review progress on Attock campus of Pir Meher Ali Shah (PMAS) Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi at Governor's House here on Sunday.

He ordered for completing the Attock campus at the earliest. He said higher education played key role in development of the country, adding that it was very important to provide higher education facilities in remote areas.

It was also decided in the meeting that a committee comprising officers of the department of agriculture would be formed.

The committee members would visit the site and submit a report within 10 days to ensure completion of the Attock campus at the earliest.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Naeem, Special Secretary Agriculture Department Dr Shahanshah Faisal Azeem, Additional Secretary Agriculture Waqas Rashid, Principal Secretary to Governor Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar, Special Secretary Academics Abdul Rehman Shah, Additional Secretary Universities Tariq Mehmood and Member National Assembly from Attock Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and other officers attended the meeting.