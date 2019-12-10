Governor Sindh inaugurates 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' to create job opportunities for youth

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Tuesday inaugurated "Kamyab Jawan Programme" here at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro to create jobs and develop a national start up ecosystem that provides one million young people training in entrepreneurship

Governor Imran Ismail, while addressing the inauguration ceremony, said this programme was a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to enhance the skill development of the youth so that they could play pivotal role in development and prosperity of the country.

The governor said 'Kamyab Jawan Programme would change the destiny of Pakistan as its objective is to facilitate the youth to materialize their vision for initiating their businesses so that they could be able to provide jobs to the jobless.

One million young people will be facilitated under the programme and merit will be ensured at all costs, Imran Ismail said adding that, startup Pakistan was a flagship initiative of 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' of the government which envisioned to create jobs and economic activity in an inclusive, scalable and sustainable way.

This programme is focused on ensuring employment opportunity to the youth and providing them proper platforms to start up their businesses, he said and advised the youth to get registered with the programme to take full advantage of the golden opportunity.

The Governor said Federal government would also devise state of the art digital platform to support the youth, adding that the Prime Minister had clearly instructed to ensure complete transparency in the programme.

Government's Kamyab Jawan Programme would empower the youth, he said and expressed confidence that the programme would be a complete success story.

While talking to media persons, Imran Ismail said federal government was focusing on Sindh and many development projects have been initiated in Karachi while projects in Hyderabad would soon be launched under federal government funding.

He said recovered looted money would be utilized for the uplift of the people of Pakistan and Sindh would be provided its due share.

Replying to a question, he said Mariam Nawaz wanted to travel to London to see his father who went there for getting treatment but in his opinion he is now fit to return to Pakistan to face his cases pending against him in the courts of law.

He said across the board accountability was the need of the hour to root out corruption and National Accountability Bureau was impartial institution which was working without any influence of the government.

Governor Sindh said federal government had decided to hold sampling of the census held in 2018 and if found any mistake it would take further decision to conduct fresh census.

The Vice Chancellor, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, Prof. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, the programme Coordinator Startup Pakistan and Kamyab Jawan Programme, Shehzad Gul, Syed Hassan and others also addressed the ceremony.