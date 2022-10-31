Governor Sindh visits Jamia Tur Rasheed

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Jamia Tur Rasheed has made significant progress in just 20 years of its inception, under the leadership of the patron-in-chief Mufti Abdul Rahim.

The combination of religious and contemporary education in Jamia makes it a distinguished and unique educational institution in the country, he expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to Jamia Tur Rasheed .

The governor inspected various departments of Jamia Tur Rasheed.

He said relief activities were also going on for the flood affectees, under which the homeless and those who were waiting for financial assistance were being fully supported, adding he also appreciated the work done to help the flood affectees.

The governor said Jamia's Al-Ghazali University project was also worthy of appreciation, he will fully support the approval of Al-Ghazali University.

He further said Mufti Abdul Rahim's role in preparing the Paigham-i-Pakistan was very important. The best professionals were also passing out from the Karachi Institute of Management and Sciences (KIMS) of Jamia Tur Rasheed, especially the Mawa Homes project for destitute children under Jamia is also commendable, he said.

He said Mufti Abdul Rahim is undoubtedly an association in his own self , hundreds of his disciples are spreading the light of religion all over Pakistan.

He said the use of the latest technology in Jamia Tur Rasheed is also appreciable.

Mufti Abdul Rahim told the governor that there were 40 academic departments in the Jamia, including Dars-e-Nizami, Al-Sharia, and Jurisprudence, where religious and contemporary subjects were taught from beginning to end.