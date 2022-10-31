UrduPoint.com

Governor Sindh Visits Jamia Tur Rasheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Governor Sindh visits Jamia Tur Rasheed

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Jamia Tur Rasheed has made significant progress in just 20 years of its inception, under the leadership of the patron-in-chief Mufti Abdul Rahim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that Jamia Tur Rasheed has made significant progress in just 20 years of its inception, under the leadership of the patron-in-chief Mufti Abdul Rahim.

The combination of religious and contemporary education in Jamia makes it a distinguished and unique educational institution in the country, he expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to Jamia Tur Rasheed .

The governor inspected various departments of Jamia Tur Rasheed.

He said relief activities were also going on for the flood affectees, under which the homeless and those who were waiting for financial assistance were being fully supported, adding he also appreciated the work done to help the flood affectees.

The governor said Jamia's Al-Ghazali University project was also worthy of appreciation, he will fully support the approval of Al-Ghazali University.

He further said Mufti Abdul Rahim's role in preparing the Paigham-i-Pakistan was very important. The best professionals were also passing out from the Karachi Institute of Management and Sciences (KIMS) of Jamia Tur Rasheed, especially the Mawa Homes project for destitute children under Jamia is also commendable, he said.

He said Mufti Abdul Rahim is undoubtedly an association in his own self , hundreds of his disciples are spreading the light of religion all over Pakistan.

He said the use of the latest technology in Jamia Tur Rasheed is also appreciable.

Mufti Abdul Rahim told the governor that there were 40 academic departments in the Jamia, including Dars-e-Nizami, Al-Sharia, and Jurisprudence, where religious and contemporary subjects were taught from beginning to end.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Technology Governor Education Flood Visit Progress Mufti All From Best

Recent Stories

Top US Court Rejects Turkey's Bid to Avoid Suits O ..

Top US Court Rejects Turkey's Bid to Avoid Suits Over Assault of Protesters in W ..

13 seconds ago
 KP Health Deptt formally opens Govt General Hospit ..

KP Health Deptt formally opens Govt General Hospital in Nishtarabad

15 seconds ago
 Moldova Declares Russian Embassy Employee in Chisi ..

Moldova Declares Russian Embassy Employee in Chisinau Persona Non Grata - Foreig ..

17 seconds ago
 Waiters injure guests over food shortage

Waiters injure guests over food shortage

7 minutes ago
 Shoigu, Akar Discuss Suspension of Russia's Partic ..

Shoigu, Akar Discuss Suspension of Russia's Participation in 'Food Deal' - Mosco ..

7 minutes ago
 Austin to Visit N. Carolina to Welcome US Troops R ..

Austin to Visit N. Carolina to Welcome US Troops Returning From Europe - Pentago ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.