Govt Adopted Ideal Strategy To Deal With Coronavirus Pandemic: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:18 PM

Govt adopted ideal strategy to deal with coronavirus pandemic: Minister

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an ideal strategy was adopted in Pakistan to deal with coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Friday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an ideal strategy was adopted in Pakistan to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the 'Role of Youth in Future'.

Syed Yawar Abbas said that the coronavirus pandemic had badly affected the world economy even developed countries were also suffered.

He said that those who targeted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the outset of the pandemic later they were convinced from Punjab government's strategy.

The minister said that power generation in Pakistan was more than its demand, however the transmission system was not upgraded by the past rulers.

Setting up a university in every district of Punjab was a great proof of change, he said and added that 70 new hospitals were being set up in the province including three big hospitals for provincial capital.

Yawar Abbas said that the budget of the Social Welfare Department was increased by 100 percent.

He said that Punjab government would establish new modern children homes and shelters homes in the province, adding that for the first time in South Asia, a separate shelter home would be established for transgenders where they will get technical education and skills. He said that transgenders now could get easy loans due to job difficulties enabling them to stand on their own feet.

