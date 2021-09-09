UrduPoint.com

Govt. Allotted 1500 Acres Land For SEZ: Khusro

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

Govt. allotted 1500 acres land for SEZ: Khusro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar Thursday said"Karachi is the country's largest industrial city where availability of industrial land has been a problem." The Ministry of Industries and Production has allotted 1500 acres of land for Special Economic Zone, the minister said during his visit to National Industrial Park.

He said Special Economic Zone would provide one window operation to domestic and foreign investors.

Khusro Bakhtyar said Karachi Industrial Park will be established at a cost of Rs. 7 billion which will help boost the country's industrial production and exports.

The Management of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation on the occasion briefed the federal minister about Special Economic Zones.

Khusro Bakhtyar was told that 278.5 acres of land has been allotted for National Industrial Park. A total of 22 domestic and foreign companies have invested in National Industrial Park.

Later, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar also visited Pakistan Steel Mill.

Minister said the government is going to privatise PSM in order to make it more profitable and to meet steel requirements of the county amid growing construction industry.

Khusro Bakhtyar said the government will soon formulate a comprehensive steel policy to revamp steel industry in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exports Visit Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City S ..

6 minutes ago
 Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

2 minutes ago
 BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IM ..

BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IMF Crisis Response Capabilities

2 minutes ago
 Northern Ireland Unionists Threaten to Leave Local ..

Northern Ireland Unionists Threaten to Leave Local Government Over Post-Brexit P ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Proclaims September 10-12 National Days of P ..

Biden Proclaims September 10-12 National Days of Prayer, Remembrance for 9/11 At ..

5 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.