Govt committed to building digital future for youth, SACM Dr Shafqat Ayaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Science, Technology, and Information Technology (SACM), Dr Shafqat Ayaz, has said that the provincial government is equipping youth with modern technology, IT expertise, and new skills to enable them to excel at both national and international levels.

He expressed these views while addressing the 7th Edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit as the Chief Guest at the Hakeem Abdul Salam library Hall in Haripur.

The event drew a large number of youth, IT professionals, technology startup representatives, entrepreneurs, and heads of educational institutions from across the province.

The summit was organised by Metrix Pakistan in collaboration with the District Youth Office Haripur, C Suite Nexus Global, and other partners, with the aim of fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership among young people.

Dr Ayaz said that several Citizen Facilitation Centres, Digital Connect projects, and IT Parks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are providing the province’s youth with unprecedented opportunities for employment, technical training, and entrepreneurship.

“Haripur Digital City will soon be completed, and it will serve as a milestone project for the IT industry, not only for the region but also for the entire country,” he remarked.

He added that the provincial government is fast-tracking the implementation of skill development programmes, startup support schemes, e-learning platforms, and digital economy initiatives to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a recognised digital hub.

These efforts, he said, are designed to prepare the province’s young generation for the challenges and opportunities of the global digital economy.

Highlighting the role of youth in national development, the SACM urged participants to take a keen interest in learning modern IT skills and to use technology for positive and constructive purposes.

“The global economy is moving towards a digital-first approach, and only those who adapt, innovate, and contribute will succeed,” he said.

The summit featured keynote speeches, interactive sessions, and corporate announcements from industry leaders. Among them, Mooben Abdullah, Founder and CEO of Revnix, announced a new internship programme for Haripur’s youth, while Ammad Ali, Founder and CEO of RankingGrow, pledged the creation of 50 new jobs for local talent.

Dr Ayaz also lauded the initiatives of Metrix Pakistan and its founder, Hassan Nisar, for organising a platform that connects policymakers, industry leaders, and youth under one roof.

“I am thankful to Hassan Nisar for his vision and tireless efforts in providing our youth with access to knowledge, mentorship, and opportunities,” he said, adding that such forums play a crucial role in bridging the gap between talent and opportunity.

The event concluded with networking sessions, discussions on emerging technologies, and commitments from various stakeholders to continue supporting the province’s youth in achieving their professional and entrepreneurial goals.