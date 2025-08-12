Open Menu

DC Visits DHQ To Inspect Facilities

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

DC visits DHQ to inspect facilities

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shahid Imran Marth on Tuesday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to inspect facilities for the patients.

He also checked attendance of the staff and availabilty of medicine stock for the patients in the hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Noman Ali Dogar, Assistant Commissioner , Saif ul islam and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

He talked to the patients about their issues and directed the concerned staff to resolve the issues on priority.

The deputy commissioner said under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, it was priority of the district administration to provide best possible medical facilities in the hospitals.

APP/rtf/378

Recent Stories

Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety ..

Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organis ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure

26 minutes ago
 Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strate ..

Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder

41 minutes ago
 Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on Au ..

Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25

41 minutes ago
 May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties o ..

May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..

43 minutes ago
 Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pr ..

Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Sp ..

53 minutes ago
Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need

Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need

1 hour ago

Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening

1 hour ago
 Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percen ..

Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million

ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million

2 hours ago
 China to extend tariff suspension on imported US p ..

China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan