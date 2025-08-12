DC Visits DHQ To Inspect Facilities
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shahid Imran Marth on Tuesday visited District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) to inspect facilities for the patients.
He also checked attendance of the staff and availabilty of medicine stock for the patients in the hospital.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Noman Ali Dogar, Assistant Commissioner , Saif ul islam and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.
He talked to the patients about their issues and directed the concerned staff to resolve the issues on priority.
The deputy commissioner said under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, it was priority of the district administration to provide best possible medical facilities in the hospitals.
APP/rtf/378
