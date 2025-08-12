Female rapid response bike ambulance squad launched in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A female rapid response bike ambulance squad has been introduced to improve emergency medical access in congested and high-traffic areas of Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS-1122) General Manager People and Culture, Alishba John, said the new service supplements the existing ambulance fleet, which often struggles to reach certain areas due to narrow streets and heavy traffic.

“In such cases, a female responder on a rapid response bike can reach the spot immediately,” she explained.

They ride 150cc purpose-built bikes equipped with life-saving equipment, communication devices, and emergency drugs, she added.

She said that each bike functions as a mobile unit to stabilize patients before transport.

Responders completed four weeks of field-based training, including simulated emergencies and navigation in extreme heat, to prepare for rapid interventions in densely populated localities, she added.

Emergency medical technician Muskan Shahzadi said riding a 150cc bike was initially challenging, but one month of intensive training made it possible.

She added that her passion for saving lives keeps her motivated to respond swiftly in any situation.