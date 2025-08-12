Belgium Ambassador Meets Advisor To Chairman Senate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chairman of the Senate, Misbah Khar, Tuesday met with the Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Charles-Idesbald van der Gracht de Rommerswael, to discuss avenues for enhancing parliamentary cooperation and engagement in upcoming international forums.
Ms. Khar briefed the Ambassador on the objectives and vision of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) — a dynamic new global platform dedicated to fostering collaboration and connectivity among parliaments worldwide, said a news release. The ISC currently includes 45 parliamentary speakers representing diverse regions.
She informed the Ambassador that, in recent elections held in Malaysia, the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, was unanimously elected as the inaugural President of the organisation — a testament to Pakistan’s active leadership in promoting global parliamentary diplomacy.
The Ambassador was also briefed on preparations for the upcoming ISC meeting, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025. The update covered the conference agenda, proposed sessions, thematic priorities, and the expected participation of high-level delegations from across the globe.
She underscored that the conference will serve as an important platform for parliamentary leaders to deliberate on pressing global issues, including peace, multilateral cooperation, and sustainable development. She informed about the conference’s goal of fostering impactful dialogue and developing actionable strategies to address shared challenges.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening parliamentary ties and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and Belgium.
Recent Stories
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder
Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25
May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..
Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Sp ..
Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need
Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening
Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points
ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million
China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female rapid response bike ambulance squad launched in Karachi35 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to building digital future for youth, SACM Dr Shafqat Ayaz37 seconds ago
-
Belgium Ambassador meets advisor to Chairman Senate41 seconds ago
-
DC visits DHQ to inspect facilities44 seconds ago
-
Pakistani youth nation’s greatest strength: Gillani21 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held21 minutes ago
-
PM directs NDMA to intensify relief efforts, strengthen early warning systems31 minutes ago
-
May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and others43 minutes ago
-
Three injured in a road accident1 hour ago
-
President, PM laud security forces as 50 terrorists killed in four days1 hour ago
-
ITP penalizes 2,746 vehicles, motorcycles with ‘Eye in the Sky’ monitoring1 hour ago
-
Three more Indian sponsored Khawarij killed: ISPR1 hour ago