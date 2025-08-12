Belgium Ambassador meets advisor to Chairman Senate

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chairman of the Senate, Misbah Khar, Tuesday met with the Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Charles-Idesbald van der Gracht de Rommerswael, to discuss avenues for enhancing parliamentary cooperation and engagement in upcoming international forums.

Ms. Khar briefed the Ambassador on the objectives and vision of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) — a dynamic new global platform dedicated to fostering collaboration and connectivity among parliaments worldwide, said a news release. The ISC currently includes 45 parliamentary speakers representing diverse regions.

She informed the Ambassador that, in recent elections held in Malaysia, the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, was unanimously elected as the inaugural President of the organisation — a testament to Pakistan’s active leadership in promoting global parliamentary diplomacy.

The Ambassador was also briefed on preparations for the upcoming ISC meeting, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025. The update covered the conference agenda, proposed sessions, thematic priorities, and the expected participation of high-level delegations from across the globe.

She underscored that the conference will serve as an important platform for parliamentary leaders to deliberate on pressing global issues, including peace, multilateral cooperation, and sustainable development. She informed about the conference’s goal of fostering impactful dialogue and developing actionable strategies to address shared challenges.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening parliamentary ties and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and Belgium.