Open Menu

Belgium Ambassador Meets Advisor To Chairman Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Belgium Ambassador meets advisor to Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chairman of the Senate, Misbah Khar, Tuesday met with the Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Charles-Idesbald van der Gracht de Rommerswael, to discuss avenues for enhancing parliamentary cooperation and engagement in upcoming international forums.

Ms. Khar briefed the Ambassador on the objectives and vision of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) — a dynamic new global platform dedicated to fostering collaboration and connectivity among parliaments worldwide, said a news release. The ISC currently includes 45 parliamentary speakers representing diverse regions.

She informed the Ambassador that, in recent elections held in Malaysia, the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, was unanimously elected as the inaugural President of the organisation — a testament to Pakistan’s active leadership in promoting global parliamentary diplomacy.

The Ambassador was also briefed on preparations for the upcoming ISC meeting, scheduled to take place in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025. The update covered the conference agenda, proposed sessions, thematic priorities, and the expected participation of high-level delegations from across the globe.

She underscored that the conference will serve as an important platform for parliamentary leaders to deliberate on pressing global issues, including peace, multilateral cooperation, and sustainable development. She informed about the conference’s goal of fostering impactful dialogue and developing actionable strategies to address shared challenges.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening parliamentary ties and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and Belgium.

Recent Stories

Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety ..

Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organis ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure

26 minutes ago
 Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strate ..

Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder

41 minutes ago
 Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on Au ..

Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25

41 minutes ago
 May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties o ..

May 9 cases: ATC orders to confiscate properties of PTI's Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz C ..

43 minutes ago
 Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pr ..

Get a Chance to Win the Upcoming TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ by Joining the ‘Dil Ka Sp ..

53 minutes ago
Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need

Why Super AMOLED is the Visual Flex You Need

1 hour ago

Mehak Ali Mesmerizes Audience at “Sang e Mehak” Music Evening

1 hour ago
 Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percen ..

Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points

2 hours ago
 ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million

ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million

2 hours ago
 China to extend tariff suspension on imported US p ..

China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan