Govt Committed To Empowerment Of Women: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

Govt committed to empowerment of women: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that empowerment of women was imperative to make society civilized and enlightened.

In a tweet on the occasion of International Women's Day he said, "We are committed to empowering women in society by ensuring equal opportunities and rights for development".

He said that islam has given women rights unparalleled in history and their rights are guaranteed in the constitution of Pakistan.

He said that women's day highlights the status of women in society and the importance of their commendable services in various fields.

Shibli Faraz said that women have played a significant role in the development of Pakistan.

He said that enforcement of women's property rights will help ensure their inheritance rights.

